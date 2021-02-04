City receives trace rainfall

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with trace rainfall was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over hills) was expected at isolated places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 7.8°C and maximum was 21.5°C.