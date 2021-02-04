13 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 13 patients died from COVID-19 and 573 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,806, while confirmed cases reached 158,793 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 13,047 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,962,226 in the province.