Cricket teams’ security

LAHORE:Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has deployed more than 700 officials for the security of Pakistan and South African cricket players at their hotel and its surroundings. Heavy deployments of contingents were made on the route of the teams. Both the teams were brought to the hotel in strict security tier, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani. Kiani said that Lahore Police has established its control room at PSCA to monitor all the movements on the routes through CCTV cameras.