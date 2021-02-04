Security cover for vaccine transportation

LAHORE:The Punjab government has made extensive security arrangements to transport and deploy COVID-19 vaccines in different districts of the province.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) wrote a letter to Punjab IGP, requesting him to provide ample security cover for transportation and deployment of coronavirus vaccine in the province. The letter stated that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued the guidelines for security arrangements during transport, storage and administration of Covid-19 vaccine.

The first tranche of 70,000 doses has been transported to the provincial EPI store under police security cover on February 1, 2021. The subject doses are to be shifted to district EPI stores for administration to registered healthcare workers. It is requested that the following arrangements may be made on priority: the security cover for each vehicle moving from provincial store in Lahore to designated district store; the southern districts will be provided vaccines from Multan Provincial Store.