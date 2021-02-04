CM’s Corona Fund to be used for vaccine procurement, says minister

LAHORE:The Chief Minister's COVID-19 Fund will be used for vaccine procurement while the decision of vaccination to the government employees or only deserving people would be made in the light of the recommendations of the finance and health departments.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht while presiding over the 52nd meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Wednesday. Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah and secretaries of relevant departments.

He said the increase in the incentives of the doctors and other staff of the Specialized Healthcare Department would be made as per the individual performance. The condition of performance-based additional incentives to improve service delivery will be gradually extended to all social sector entities.

The provincial minister said three new service centers will be set up in three more districts in the ongoing financial year under the Punjab Information Technology Board. In the new financial year, the board will ensure the presence of service centers in each district. Further, an Allama Iqbal Wall will be constructed in Iqbal Park.

The provincial minister directed the health department to provide doctors and medical staff in hospitals and develop a strategy for consulting consultants from the private sector to evaluate performance.

He believed that individual performance reports will create opportunities for correction of negligence. More than 12 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting. Funds for payment of salaries of daily wage employees of Vocational Training Centers have been approved.

The meeting approved the appointments for the recruitment of food grains inspectors and supervisors by the food department.

The provincial minister directed the finance secretary to review the legal issues for bringing the distribution of aid among the beneficiaries under the Zakat and Ushr department under the Punjab Social Protection Authority.