Corona vaccination starts at Mayo

LAHORE:Punjab formally started vaccination of frontline workers serving in Corona Wards under the supervision of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Mayo Hospital here Wednesday.

Present on the occasion were King Edward Medical University vice-chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-vice-chancellor and CEO Mayo Hospital Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid and a large number of doctors. The first worker was vaccinated in the presence of the health minister in the OPD of Mayo Hospital.

In her talk with the media, the health minister admired the administration and staff of Mayo Hospital for providing excellent treatment to COVID-19 patients. She said, “We salute our frontline workers who lost their lives fighting COVID-19 pandemic during first and second wave. We have to battle this pandemic bravely. The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving COVID-19 patients deserve to be greatly honoured.” The frontline workers treating Corona patients are our first priority, she said adding that China’s Sinopharm donated the first consignment of 500,000 dozes to Pakistan. The minister thanked the Chinese government for their great support and said that China had always helped us in times of trial.

Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab had received 70,000 doses of vaccine. The Specialised Healthcare Department shall be given 27,625, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shall be given 32,000, private hospitals will be given 7,200, drivers of emergency services will get 650 and lab staff will get 1,800 dozes. Covex has pledged to give us 17 million dozes. We hope to get more vaccine from Consignia in around two to two-and-a-half month.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan has assured us that in the next five months vaccine for over 100 million people will be available in Punjab, she added.

The health minister said that the government had reserved adequate amount for corona vaccine. In the next 15 days, frontline workers of teaching hospitals and DHQs would be given vaccination. Ice-lined refrigerators have been arranged in all districts for safe storage of the vaccine. The vaccine shall be administered according to available data, she concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid signed an agreement to convert all Basic Health Units (BHUs) into solar energy with Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik at the Punjab Power Development Board Mega Tower here on Wednesday.

The health minister said, “It is a historic milestone for us. I am thankful to Dr Akhtar Malik for this historic development. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar want to see a clean and green Pakistan. Phase-wise, Punjab’s all 2,500 Basic Health Units shall be converted into solar energy. Conversion of all BHUS to solar energy will save the nation Rs480 million. In the first phase, all BHUs of Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Faisalabad will be converted into solar power. The saved amount by this conversion shall be used for improvement of healthcare services. This will be a revolutionary steptowards a clean and green Pakistan.” Later, talking to journalists, the minister said that frontline workers shall be vaccinated on priority. She said there will be no shortage of vaccine in Pakistan in future.

All chief ministers have ordered vaccination of frontline workers in their respective provinces. Seeking permission of people before vaccination is part of professional ethics. So far, only mild side-effects like headache or light fever have been reported in trials of vaccine. In the next four to five months, vaccine for over 100 million people will be available in Punjab, she said.

Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said he was grateful to Dr Yasmin Rashid for a great event and added that by July 2021 all BHUS shall be converted into solar energy. Present on the occasion were officials of the Energy Department.