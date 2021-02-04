SMUTA rejects online classes

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers' Association (SMUTA) on Wednesday said the varsity had been conducting online classes for the past one year and the experience was unfavourable.

The students and teachers faced a number of problems during online classes which resulted in an irreparable academic loss, adding that no significant steps were taken by the relevant departments for security breaches in the learning management system of the SMIU. During the online classes, the technical assistance from the administration was also negligible, the statement added.

Since the federal and provincial governments had given a green signal for the commencement of physical classes, the SMIU should also follow the suit and reopen the varsity for physical classes. Some elements inside the university were recommending that one more semester must be taught online as they were trying keeping the future of the students at stake just to safeguard their own vested interests.

President SMUTA Asif Hussain Samo said the faculty would not support online classes at any cost and the SMUTA made it clear that if the university was not reopened for physical classes, the SMUTA would have every right to protest against such a decision.