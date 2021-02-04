CCTV footage shows robbers stealing bridal dresses from DHA boutique

The CCTV footage of a robbery at a bridal boutique in DHA Phase-VI went viral on social media showing robbers running away with expensive bridal dresses.

The Darakhshan police said that the incident took place on the night between Sunday and Monday. The footage shows some unidentified persons breaking into the boutique. The robbers took away around 98 bridal dresses worth around Rs14.5 million and a tablet, a laptop, a mobile phone and cloth samples worth about Rs250,000. A case has been registered on behalf of the boutique’s manager. The investigation is continuing.