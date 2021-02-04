Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 649 others

The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the province to 4,036.

The condition of 654 patients is stated to be critical, and 69 of them are on ventilator. In addition to three more deaths overnight, 649 new cases emerged when 12,035 tests were conducted, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Wednesday.

Three more deaths took the toll to 4,036, which constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate in Sindh. Shah noted that 12,035 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, and 649 people were diagnosed with the infectious disease, showing a 5.4 percent detection rate.

So far 2,757,188 tests have been conducted, resulting in 248,918 positive cases. Of them, 91 per cent or 226,017 patients have recovered, including 720 overnight. Currently, 18,865 patients are under treatment. Of them, 18,134 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 716 at different hospitals.

According to the chief minister, of the 649 new cases, 359 have been detected in Karachi: 199 in District East, 98 in District South, 23 in District Central, 21 in District Korangi, 11 in District West, and seven in District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 108 new cases, Sujawal 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 12 each, Thatta, Badin and Larkana 11 each, Umerkot, Kamber and Sanghar 8 each, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar seven each, Jacobabad and Khairpur seven each, Matiari and Nausheroferoze five each, Tando Muhammad Khan three each, Sukkur two and Dadu one case. The chief minister once again urged the people to follow standard operating procedures put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in the province.