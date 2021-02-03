PPP wants PM to resign forthwith

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday said the people wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign without any hassle for his incapability but he does not have any self-respect and is refusing to resign.

“Every day people from every stratum of society are raising slogans of Go Imran Go at the D-Chowk but Imran Khan is refusing to hear these demands,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in a rejoinder to Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks in the cabinet. Shazia Marri said that there was a dictator General Musharraf before Imran Khan and President Asif Ali Zardari had evicted him from the Presidency without any difficulty. She said the money of the poor people of Pakistan was looted by Aleema Khan. “Imran Khan has nothing to show for his performance other than flour, wheat, medicine, sugar, petrol and LNG scandals,” she added.

Shazia Marri said the accountability has been exposed by the Broadsheet scandals, adding, “the PDM has shaken the foundation of the PTI government."