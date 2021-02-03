Mother of two killed by in-laws

LAHORE: A 30-year-old mother of two was killed by her in-laws in the Gujjarpura police area. A case of murder has been registered against the in-laws on the complaint of Abid Ali, brother of the victim, Saba. The victim’s husband Jahangir, mother-in-law Neelo and seven others were nominated in the FIR. Saba was married to Jahangir five years ago. The IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report and arrest the accused as soon as possible.