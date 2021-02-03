No ATB from Punjab joined Daesh, claims official

LAHORE: At least three Afghan trained boys (ATBs), out of 2,000, under the scrutiny of the Punjab government, are suspected to have joined Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), The News has learnt.

An official in the Home Department Punjab, on condition of anonymity, revealed that around 96 ATBs were placed in the Fourth Schedule for their suspicious activities and links with other banned organisations.

However, sources in the Home Department claimed, the ISIS/Daesh was believed to have failed to recruit any of the Afghan-Soviet war veteran from Punjab, who were trained by the CIA in Afghanistan, known as the ATBs. The agencies had warned that Daesh fighters, coming to Afghanistan from Syria, could recruit ATBs from Pakistan.

I may be mentioned that Daesh claimed the responsibility for few terror activities in Pakistan including the latest killings of 11 coal-miners in Mach, near Quetta, belonging to Hazara community.

It was learnt that in 2014, a list was prepared by the Punjab Home Department of the ATBs comprising 2,000 Afghan war veterans.

Each of the veteran was still under surveillance of the law enforcement and surveillance agencies of the province.

According to the official, some of the people whose names were in the ATBs list could travel anywhere, across the globe if their name was not added to the Fourth Schedule and the exit control list (ECL).

He said that in 2015, the Police Department Punjab had asked the districts police to collect surety bond from the people who got training in Afghanistan and fought there.

All the districts had updated the lists of ATBs, returnees from Afghan prisons and returnees from Guatanamo Bay prison.