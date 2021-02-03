close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 3, 2021

Plea over murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India

National

A
APP
February 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, the Foreign Office and the other accused on petition regarding murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India. A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case Tuesday filed by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar regarding Indians violations of human rights and international laws. During the course of proceedings, advocate Syed Qalb-i-Hassan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists did this. He alleged that the government did not do anything over the unfortunate incident. Justice Bandial asked who was Shrimati Makhni ? Dr Ramesh Kumar replied that Shrimati Makhni’s family had been killed in India.

Latest News

More From Pakistan