Plea over murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, the Foreign Office and the other accused on petition regarding murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India. A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case Tuesday filed by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar regarding Indians violations of human rights and international laws. During the course of proceedings, advocate Syed Qalb-i-Hassan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists did this. He alleged that the government did not do anything over the unfortunate incident. Justice Bandial asked who was Shrimati Makhni ? Dr Ramesh Kumar replied that Shrimati Makhni’s family had been killed in India.