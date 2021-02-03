Money-laundering reference

Hamza files 2nd plea for post-arrest bail

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz filed his second petition Tuesday before the Lahore High Court for post-arrest bail in money-laundering and assets beyond means reference.

The petition filed through advocate Amjad Parvez stated that Hamza was arrested on June 11, 2019 while the reference was filed on August 20, 2020 whereas the charges were framed on November 11, 2020 after a delay of 17 months.

It said the delay could not be attributed to the petitioner in any manner whatsoever.

It argued that the petitioner is entitled to bail on this ground of delay alone without touching the merits of the case.

The petition contended that a report filed by the NAB before the Supreme Court showed the instant reference at serial No. 44 out of 46 references and a report by the trial court said at least 10 to 12 months time is required for conclusion of the trial.