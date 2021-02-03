Two killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two persons were killed in two different road accidents in the Shahdara and Islampura areas on Tuesday. A speeding trolley hit a man Mushtaq to death in the Shahdara area. Police arrested the driver and impounded the trolley. Meanwhile, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit a 35-year old man to death in the Islampura area. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.