close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2021

Two killed in road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2021

LAHORE: Two persons were killed in two different road accidents in the Shahdara and Islampura areas on Tuesday. A speeding trolley hit a man Mushtaq to death in the Shahdara area. Police arrested the driver and impounded the trolley. Meanwhile, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit a 35-year old man to death in the Islampura area. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan