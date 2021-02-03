‘Govt decides to extend academic year to compensate academic loss’

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has denied exclusion of dengue and coronavirus related awareness messages from textbooks to be taught from upcoming academic session.

Talking to The News, Dr Murad said that the students were never taught about even dengue disease in the textbooks and only awareness messages were added inside the cover of the textbooks and same would be done again in textbooks being developed under the Single National Curriculum (SNC). Dr Murad further said that even in the ongoing enrolment drive awareness about the coronavirus was being spread among the students and general public. It is pertinent to mention here that specially designed awareness booklets about COVID-19 were also developed by the health authorities for schoolchildren.

To another question, Dr Murad said that due to the prolonged closure of educational institutions most of the schoolchildren could not continue education even online and therefore the government had decided to extend the academic year. He said, while it was not final yet, it was being discussed not to observe summer vacation this year and start new academic year from June. The minister said that textbooks under the SNC were being published and would be available before the start of new academic year.