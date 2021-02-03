PTI insists on keeping scrutiny secret

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Acting contrary to what Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insists on keeping the foreign funding scrutiny secret.

In a written statement filed with the Scrutiny Committee, the PTI disowned the public offer of PM Imran Khan to end all forms of secrecy during the scrutiny and trial of ongoing foreign funding case. The offer was made during his recent visit to the erstwhile tribal area.

Keeping in mind this offer, the petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar had filed an application with the committee on January 26 last seeking copies of all PTI financial documents, including 23 PTI bank statements mostly concealed from the ECP and revealed on SBP instructions.

The application had sought access as a legal right of the complainant under Article 5(4) of the Political Parties Order 2002 and Section 203(5) of the Election Act 2017 in addition to the order of the ECP dated May 30, 2018 and the orders of the IHC dated December 4, 2019.

However, in his hand-written statement, PTI lawyer Shah Khawar while refusing access of PTI documents to the petitioner stated that ‘the statement of party chairman had been wrongly construed which was not tantamount to providing documents furnished by the answering respondents (PTI) and material collected by this scrutiny committee’. Then, he goes to plead that the petitioner's request for access to documents be dismissed, sources privy to the development revealed.

The petitioner's lawyer Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry repeatedly insisted on access to the respondents’ documents as a legal right ratified by the ECP in its orders as well as by the IHC when PTI had filed applications and writ petitions demanding secrecy. He contended how the petitioner could assist the scrutiny committee when critical pieces of evidence were kept secret from it. He said the committee's primary responsibility was fact finding: How can it conduct fact finding of documents without allowing the petitioner its legal right to access the same in violation ECP orders that specifically state that all record of the case is part of public record.

Ahmad Hassan Shah demanded a written order from the Committee on the issue before deciding the future course of action. He said the question of access of documents could not be left pending anymore. He said access to PTI documents is a right that will not be conceded in the interest of transparency and fair play. He added he and his lawyers would decide their future course of action after the Committee's order on the issue when it next meets on January 09.