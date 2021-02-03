14 killed as a bus overturns in Lasbela

LASBELA: At least 14 persons were killed and eight others were wounded when a bus overturned in Othal area near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan, in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to a private news channel, the ill-fated bus was going to Karachi from Panjgor. The bus turned turtle when it reached Othal near Lasbela.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Hub. Rescue sources informed that one woman and four children were among the dead.

Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents. Fast and reckless driving, poor road infrastructure and lack of safety precautions lead to a high number accident.