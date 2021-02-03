PPP to be out if goes against PDM decision: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said if the PPP did not resign after the decision of the PDM, then it will be out of the alliance.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan said it has PDM’s one-point agenda that is to run the country in right direction according to the Constitution. The former prime minister said this protest and alliance are prompted because the country is not being run as per Constitution. “That’s why even nationalist parties have become part of PDM as well,” he said.