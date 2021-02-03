Allama Iqbal’s ‘badly’ crafted sculpture removed

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed the s­culpture of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal after its pictures went viral on social media and brought criticism for the PHA. The social media users made a hue and cry on the social media over the installation of Allama Iqbal’s ‘badly’ crafted sculpture. The sculpture was installed at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. ­PHA officials claimed that the sculpture was made by local gardeners from their own pockets and that was why it was not properly crafted.

After the issue was highlighted on social media, PHA top management reached the spot and directed immediate removal of it and announced that it will be reinstalled after improvements.

Nadia Tufail, PHA spokesperson, confirmed that the sculpture was removed and would be installed again after necessary improvements.

A picture was shared on twitter by a person, showing a group of workers removing the boundary fence surrounding the sculpture.

“After going viral on social media, Iqbal’s structure is being uprooted,” he wrote.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani clarified that the statue had been built by the park’s gardeners out of their love for Allama Iqbal.

In his tweet, he said. “Dear, this is prepared by Maalis (gardeners) at their own. They made it in love for Iqbal to pay homage from their heart. Authority didn’t approve or even paid a single penny for it. We will address it but can anyone see from maalis eye’s, their love.”

Yasir said since the structure was built by the gardeners out of their own pocket money, no action will be taken against them. However, he said clear directives had been issued to ensure that no sculpture should be built inside any park without the management’s permission.