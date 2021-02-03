Punjab Assembly flays ruthless treatment of Indian farmers

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government’s apathy towards the farmers and committing atrocities against them for the last two months.

The resolution — tabled by PML-N member Sardar Ramesh Singh — on a private members day, condemned the Hindu fanatic group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for unleashing a reign of terror against the farmers, Muslims and other minorities in India.

It warned that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — was crushing the minorities leaving tens of thousands of Indian farmers at the mercy of harsh cold weather for over two months.

It said sheer apathy of Modi towards the farmers’ plight reflected a deep animosity of the Hindu hardline government against the religious minorities.

Earlier, MPAs from both opposition and treasury benches criticised Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed for warning the corona vaccine recipients to take the shots at their own risk because it might carry certain side effects.

Death of some recipients in certain parts of world has been reported.

PTI MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani criticized the health minister for giving an irresponsible statement to scare away the possible corona vaccine recipients in the country.

He said if the government had doubts about the vaccine then why it was imported.

PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and PML-N MPA Sami Ullah Khan also criticized the health minister for her statement on corona vaccine.

Another resolution by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for inclusion in the list of 10 best and most powerful armies in the world, compiled and published by Global Fire Works Index 2021.

The House also passed a unanimous resolution presented by PTI MPA Momina Waheed regarding protection of the rights of eunuchs, expressing concerns that the quota policy regarding jobs for the eunuchs was not being implemented properly.