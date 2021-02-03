Bank Alfalah & The Beaconhouse Group sign MoU for Personal Loan Financing Solutions

Karachi: Bank Alfalah and The Beaconhouse Group – one of Pakistan’s largest private school networks - have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate personal loan financing solutions for the employees of the Beaconhouse School System.

The agreement was developed to make Bank Alfalah’s diverse range of quick and affordable financing solutions available to the Beaconhouse Group, making it easier for the Group to fulfill its technological needs. Beaconhouse employees will have access to financing solutions to purchase laptops with increased affordability in these challenging times.

The contract was signed at a ceremony at Bank Alfalah’s Consumer Finance Center in Lahore. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Atif Bajwa, Group Head Retail Banking – Mehreen Ahmed, and Head of Consumer Finance – Syed Muhammad Asif were present from the Bank. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Kasim Kasuri, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Ali Ahmad Khan, and Director HR – Tariq Khan, represented the Beaconhouse Group.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah commented, “This association is part of a continuing relationship, which inshallah will expand to include more banking solutions in the future.

The CEO of Beaconhouse School System Kasim Kasuri said this alliance will benefit more than 13,500 teachers and staff members in buying laptops on low mark-up and easy instalments.***