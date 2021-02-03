Pakistan to appoint six new envoys

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is designating six new ambassadors to capitals of Spain, Thailand, Cuba, Bahrain, Vietnam and France. Foreign Office Spokesman Additional Foreign Secretary Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary will be country’s ambassador to Spain vice Khayyam Akbar who has attained superannuation.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary viewed as a perceptive diplomat among his colleagues would be proceeding for his first ambassadorial appointment. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here that Pakistan’s ambassador in Cuba Sahibzada Ahmad Khan will be ambassador for Thailand replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmad who will be posted to an important European country.

Ms Samina Mehtab, who is Director General in the Foreign Office and was earlier tipped to be ambassador in Cambodia, has been designated to become ambassador in Vietnam where Pakistan has currently no ambassador.

The sources pointed out that Pakistan’s mission in Paris is without an ambassador for one year as Ambassador Moinul Haque was transferred and posted to China. Since then the country has no envoy in French capital and Pakistan didn’t show keenness in consigning his replacement in the backdrop of widespread anger about French President’s blasphemous assertions. Technically Pakistan and France are having their missions in their respective capitals in place with agreed strength of diplomats and staff. France has its ambassador in Pakistan currently, but he completed his tenure in Pakistan in September last year.