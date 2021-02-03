Four victims of road accident laid to rest in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The four friends, who were killed in an accident in Islamabad on Monday night, were laid to rest in separate graveyards here on Tuesday.

The five youngsters, including Anis Shakeel, 22, Mohammad Faisal, 24, Haider Ali, 18, Mohammad Farooq, 30, and Munibur Rehman, 29, had gone to the federal capital to appear in a written test.

However, their car was hit by the vehicle of Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsman on women harassment. All four, except Munibur Rehman, died on the spot and the former was shifted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the bereaved families demanded the government to give an exemplary punishment to the culprits.