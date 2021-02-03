36 kidnapped from parts of Sindh in January alone

SUKKUR: The kidnappings in Sindh show no signs of abating as 36 people alone were kidnapped from different districts of Sindh in the first month of 2021 who to-date have not been recovered.

The families of the abducted people are passing through a rough patch as they are dependent on police help since they cannot fulfil the ransom demands of the kidnappers. In January, as many as 36 people were kidnapped from different parts of Sindh, including seven people who were kidnapped from Shikarpur, six from Khairpur, five from Badin, four from Karachi, three each from districts Kashmore, Jacobabad, NaushaharoFeroz and Ghotki and two from Hyderabad.

The police of the respective districts have launched operations but failed to recover them.Most of the kidnapping gangs have hideouts in the riverine areas of the Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad and Ghotki. According to DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, Jaghiranis, Shar, Taighanis tribesmen lead these gangs.

He said previously people used to be kidnapped by the gangs from the National Highway but now the bandits have a new modus operandi for kidnapping.According to DIGP Pathan, random phone calls are placed and a woman invites them to forge a friendship. Generally, the victims are common labourers and farmers who fall for it and end up being kidnapped.

He claimed that most of the time families of the kidnapped victims do not approach police and use their own contacts or pay ransom to free their relatives. He claimed that the police have recovered nearly 200 victims from the clutches of the bandits. He said they have conducted several operations in the areas where the criminals have their hideouts. However, he agreed that the trend of the crime refuses to go down.The DIGP Larkana asked people not to respond to anonymous calls or such initivations that are aimed at trapping naive victims.