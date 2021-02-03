CS Punjab summoned in illegal housing societies’ case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday summoned the chief secretary after the LDA head failed to satisfy the court on the issue of illegal housing societies established on the green land areas.

The chief justice also summoned the data about the officers posted in the LDA on deputation. LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar and its legal adviser Sahibzada Muzaffar appeared before the court.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the LDA furnished a vague report about the illegal societies and stay orders issued by the courts in their favour. He said the LDA had not fixed responsibility for the construction of these societies.

To court’s query, the LDA DG said 241 housing societies had been found illegally constructed on the green land areas while 62 other had been approved. However, he could not come up with an apt answer when asked about the numbers of the illegal societies had been established during the last two years and the compliance of legal requirements before approving the societies.

The chief justice expressed his displeasure over violation of the city master plan and asked the LDA officials to quit if they could not fulfill their responsibilities. Chief Justice Khan summoned the chief secretary and other high officials of the province on February 4.