KP govt to set up economic zone in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned the establishment of an industrial economic zone to promote small and medium industries in the district.

“The government wants to promote industries in the province to create employment opportunities for people and this is the reason that the chief minister approved the establishment of the economic zone,” Zulfiqar Sahibzada, Deputy Director Small Industries and Economic Zones, told reporters here on Tuesday.

A team of small industries and economic zones led by Sahibzada visited Badra,

Lalobandi and Sheikhabad areas to choose the site for the economic zone. The office-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the district general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati also accompanied the delegation.

The deputy director said that the government was establishing industrial zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create employment opportunities for the people. Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Swati said the chief minister had approved the establishment of the industrial zone on the request of local MPA Babar Saleem Swati. “We have visited three appropriate places to select one of them for the industrial zone,” he said.