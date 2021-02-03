LDA to construct 4,000 apartments

‘PM to lay foundation stone of new apartments project’

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of LDA City New Pakistan Apartments this month. He said under this project, 35,000 apartments will be constructed on 8,000 kanals of land in Mouza Haloki included in LDA City. In the first phase, 4,000 apartments will be constructed on 650 kanals at a cost of Rs10 billion.

The minister visited the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments site along with LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran here Tuesday. The minister said that a PC-1 worth Rs20 billion had been approved for the construction of infrastructure in the area. Under the project, 125 blocks of four-storey apartments will be constructed on 563 kanals of land at a cost of about Rs 10 billion. One block will consist of 32 residential units. The area of each apartment will be 650 square feet which will consist of two bedrooms. The price of the apartment has been fixed at Rs2,706,500 which will be received in easy monthly installments.

Applications for allotment will be received through Bank of Punjab. For this purpose, advertisements will be given through newspapers, television channels and digital media. Tenders have been called for the construction of apartments. The target has been set to complete the construction of 4,000 flats in a year and a half. Approval of LDA City New Pakistan Apartments Allotment Procedure, Price, Eligibility Criteria and Terms and Conditions will be sought from the cabinet. An agreement will be signed between the LDA and the Bank of Punjab to issue letters of comfort to the prospective allottees, issue them loans to buy apartments and transfer the money to a special account set up for the project.