Wed Feb 03, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 3, 2021

All set for anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive in Khyber

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 3, 2021

JAMRUD: Like other parts of the country, the local administration and health department have also made all arrangements for the vaccination of frontline staff and elderly people against coronavirus in Khyber tribal district. Official sources said that the government had imported anti-coronavirus vaccines from China to vaccinate the frontline staff and other people.

They said that staff affiliated with the health department and elderly people would be vaccinated against the Covid-19 in the first phase of the vaccination drive. The sources added that four health facilities, including Jamrud, Bara, Mullagori and Landikotal hospitals, had been selected where the anti-coronavirus jabs would be given to the health staff and other people.

