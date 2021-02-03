Allama Iqbalâ€™s â€˜badlyâ€™ crafted sculpture removed from Lahore park

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed the sculpture of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal after its pictures went viral on social media and brought criticism for the PHA. The social media users made a hue and cry on the social media over the installation of Allama Iqbalâ€™s â€˜badlyâ€™ crafted sculpture. The sculpture was installed at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

PHA officials claimed that the sculpture was made by local gardeners from their own pockets and that was why it was not properly crafted. After the issue was highlighted on social media, PHA top management reached the spot and directed immediate removal of it and announced that it will be reinstalled after improvements. Nadia Tufail, PHA spokesperson, confirmed that the sculpture was removed.