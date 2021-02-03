close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
February 3, 2021

PM talked to people to resolve problems: Shibli

February 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday the purpose of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s talk with the people was to identify their problems and find possible solutions.

The minister tweeted that the prime minister conveyed his vision to the nation. “This method allows the public to ask questions directly and the government to take advantage of public suggestions. This is a fundamental component of democracy,” he said.

