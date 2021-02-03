FIA to probe Justice Isa’s cell phone hacking

ISLAMABAD: A special technical team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would probe the cell phone’s hacking issue of Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, officials said on Tuesday.

A technical team of FIA, consisting of forensic and cyber experts, would identify the hackers, their reasons and modes of hacking and possible leakage of phone data (emails, messages, etc), added the officials. The development comes a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) confirmed hacking of Justice Isa’s personal cellular phone.

The FIA special team would focus on whether any e-mails, messages and data was also hacked and stolen by the hackers in what is seen as a crucial happening if investigators succeed to identify those who tried to manipulate the personal information of a sitting SCP judge, officials said. The FIA’s Forensics Laboratory would most likely retrieve information from the cell phone that remained in personal use of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, an FIA official familiar with the development told this correspondent. It was not decided yet who would head the FIA team to probe the issue, added the official. It is not clear yet whether the whole data of the cell phone has been lost, officials maintained. On Tuesday, Registrar Supreme Court Khawaja Daud Ahmad requested Director General FIA Wajid Zia to form a team of experts to probe this phone hacking issue.