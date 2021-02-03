PPP to be out if goes against PDM decision: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said if the PPP did not resign after the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), then it will be out of the alliance.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan said it has PDM’s one-point agenda that is to run the country in right direction according to the Constitution.

The former prime minister said this protest and alliance are prompted because the country is not being run as per Constitution. “That’s why even nationalist parties have become part of PDM as well,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan said more than half of petrol price a litre is tax levied by the government all of which goes into revenue. The PML-N leader said that what used to be only Rs15 tax levied on petrol price now stands at Rs55 and the value of currency has too been devalued by some 40 percent. He further said that our economy has drowned and there’s no silver lining to it now with this government.

Barrister Zafarullah, the counsel of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, completed cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Ahsan Bhatti, in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LNG) corruption case.

After completion of cross-examination, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until February 09.