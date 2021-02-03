Fazal and Ejaz propel Shalimar CC to triumph

KARACHI: Fazal Subhan and Ejaz Ahmed helped Shalimar Cricket Club record a 12-run victory against NN Strikers in the first All Karachi T-20 League Cricket Tournament here at RLCA Ground.

Shalimar CC batted first and put on board a competitive total of 168-4 in 20 overs – thanks to first class cricketer Fazal, who batted impressively, scoring 85 not out off 59 balls.

NN Strikers were bowled out for 156 in 19.1 overs. Ejaz ripped through the batting line with his spin, capturing five scalps for 48 runs. Farhan top scored for the losing side with 49 runs.