BN Polo, Barry’s record convincing victories

LAHORE: BN Polo and Barry’s recorded convincing victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, BN Polo outscored DS Polo/ASC by 7-4. From BN Polo, Mariano Raigal thrashed in three tremendous goals while Babar Naseem banged in a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal apiece. From DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet.