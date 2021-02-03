SA retains same squad for Pak T20s

RAWALPINDI: South Africa has retained the same team for the T20 series against Pakistan even after Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to postpone the tour to the country.

The team named for the away T20 series does not include some of the big names including Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, R Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

“The Proteas Test squad will depart for South Africa at the conclusion of the Pakistan Test series as planned. The South African T20 squad is already en-route to Pakistan and there are no plans for the squad to be changed.”

South Africa T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.