Faheem hopes Pindi’s pitch to support bowlers

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Tuesday said he was expecting a different playing strip here at Pindi Stadium for the second Test against South Africa as the pitch’s behaviour has changed in recent times.

To a question by ‘The News’ scribe regarding his personal opinion on the pitch’s condition for the second Test, Faheem said gone were the days when Pindi Stadium’s pitch used to support seam and pace bowlers.

“I have played first-class cricket here almost four years back when there was lift for the pace bowlers more due to grass on the wicket. Now it has become a true supporting track where bowlers and batsmen can equally benefit. Even spinners can play their role here.”

The all-rounder added that all the team members were vowing not to let the lead go away.

“We have good chances of winning the series. Now when we are 1-0 up, our efforts would be to win the series 2-0. The entire team is looking forward to making the best use of the opportunity coming against a good opposition after a long time.”

He said the team had a better net practice session on Tuesday. “There was an overcast sky and we really enjoyed our training session. Personally, I felt much better and energetic in the session today.”

The all-rounder said he had put in a lot of efforts to become a true red-ball cricketer.

“Most of the fans have seen my white-ball cricket prowess but I have worked hard to excel in red-ball but nobody noticed. My consistent batting performance in recent times is a result of hard work. Since joining the national team I have been training hard and always tried to cement my place in the team.”

Faheem also admitted that playing county cricket was an additional support.

“You learn a lot in County where you play regular cricket and get exposure against the best of players. My game has improved after playing county cricket but I would also give credit to Pakistan coaches for working hard on players. They have every tip to share with cricketers and it is up to players to benefit maximum from these tips.”

He said he wanted to be a bowling all-rounder. “My efforts have always been to become a true bowling all-rounder rather a batsman or a bowler.”

When asked whether former quality batsman Mohammad Yousaf had any role in improving his batting, Faheem said he was not alone.

“All the coaches, especially team coaches worked on our flaws and helped us remove them. Yousaf is also one of them. What you need is hard and regular training to overcome your weaknesses.”