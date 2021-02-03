Australia scrap Spectators likely to be allowed for PSL action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may become the first Asian cricket-playing nation to allow spectators’ presence in stadiums as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) closes in on an agreement regarding restricted presence for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI.

A final round of meetings between the top PCB officials and NCOC high-ups is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in Islamabad following which it is believed that 25 percent of the total capacity will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi to watch PSL action live.

“Pakistan may become the first country in Asia to allow spectators on the ground to watch PSL action live. The first meeting to this effect was already held where the PCB was represented by Chief Executive Wasim Khan, COO Salman Naseer and Col (r) Ashfaq. The second round of meetings with NCOC is due on Thursday after which the final decision is expected,” a source told ‘The News’.

Though the PCB has been organising all the domestic activities right from the start of the season but spectators’ presence has been barred due to clear instructions by NCOC.

‘The News’ has learnt that sizeable presence of spectators will be monitored by the staff in each of the stands. There will be a gap of two chairs in-between each spectator but not for family members who would turn up on the ground together.

“We have assured the NCOC that all requirements would be met according to the laid down rules. All Covid-19 SOPs will be followed accordingly and strict measures will be taken to monitor spectators in each stand,” a PCB official said.

He hoped that the PCB would be able to convince the NCOC with a logic on their resolve to make the environment safe for those turning up at the stadiums to watch PSL VI matches.

“Hopefully, we would get permission from the NCOC to allow spectators in the stadiums. We have already succeeded in keeping our domestic cricket trouble-free. We can manage the PSL in presence of sizeable spectators,” he said.

It is believed that around 6000-7000 spectators may be allowed each day to watch the action live at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 20.