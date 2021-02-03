Colin Munro withdraws from PSL

LAHORE: New Zealand’s Colin Munro will not be available for Islamabad United in upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six, scheduled to start from February 20.

The 33-year-old Munro pulled out after having difficulties with finding “isolation space” when he would return home after the tournament.

Munro was due to fly to Pakistan from Australia after his stint with Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). But a quarantine system placed by the government of New Zealand requires pre-booking and the earliest slot available for Munro was in mid-May.

“I’m very disappointed to be missing out because Islamabad were really good to me,” Munro was as quoted as saying.

“They retained me knowing I was going to go there straight after the Big Bash but I just couldn’t get any quarantine booked in time,” he added.

“The PSL finishes on the 23rd [22nd] of March and I could only get back into the country in the middle of May then another two weeks on top of that.”