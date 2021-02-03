Slow tracks pose challenge to pacers: Nortje

ISLAMABAD: South Africa’s express bowler Anrich Nortje Tuesday said that low and slow tracks offered for the Test series pose a serious challenge to the pace bowlers.

“The tracks are low and slow, quite different from what we experienced in South Arica. But we are focusing on the final Test and hopefully would make the best use of whatever we would be offered.”

Regarding playing surface offered for the second Test at the Pindi Stadium, he said he had seen it few days back.

“Now the shape of the pitch has changed quite a bit. I don’t want to see it again till the opening day of the Test,” Nortje said.