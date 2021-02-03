Chelsea’s owner vows to fund fight against discrimination

LONDON: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has pledged to fund efforts to stamp out discrimination after several Premier League stars, including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, were subjected to online abuse.

Just hours after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeated calls for social media platforms to tackle racist abuse, Abramovich joined the fight against internet trolls.

Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and Rashford’s team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have also suffered online racist abuse over the past week.

Abramovich is understood to have written to each member of the Chelsea men’s squad, including James, to express how “appalled” he was by the abuse and his renewed desire to fight it.

“I am appalled by the racist abuse targeted at Reece on social media,” Abramovich said. “Racism has no place in our club nor in our society. Our club is committed to fighting racism, anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination.”

He added: “We cannot allow this to continue unchecked. I have therefore directed the board to further increase the club’s efforts in this area and I will personally direct more funds towards this important work.”

Russian billionaire Abramovich wants Chelsea to “do more to challenge discrimination at our club, in our communities and in the world around us”.