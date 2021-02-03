Overcrowded hospitals

I am working as a trainee doctor in one of the general medical wards at Mardan Medical Complex. During work hours, I see a rush of people in wards with zero care for Covid-19-related SOPs. The hospital management also doesn’t care to do something about it as they have allowed many people to roam inside the hospital freely.

These hospitals are Covid hotspots. The district administration is not showing any concerns as almost every hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is overcrowded with irrelevant people. The higher authorities need to implement a policy to curb the free flow of people in and out of these red zones that are hospitals.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan