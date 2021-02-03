Back to school

The now somewhat unfamiliar sight of children going to school on foot or on vehicles is being seen across the country once again as primary, secondary and higher-level schools opened on February 1 as per government orders. The schools will take in students on alternate days, with 50 percent attending on one day and 50 percent on the other day, to enable social distancing, and avoid the spread of the coronavirus, which is on the rise in the country. Some schools have reported low attendance with parents concerned about the virus. However, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, his ministry and the government has remained adamant that schools need to open to avoid further loss to the children of the country and to enable education to get back on track. There is also some disagreement amongst parents about this, with some demanding that education resume especially given the fact that they are continuing to pay fees for classes which are not being held while others say safety should be the main priority. There is also concern about whether online learning can deliver equitable education, especially given that much of our population is scattered through rural areas and places where WiFi is not accessible, especially to those from lower-income groups.

While schools have agreed to resume classes and bring children back to them, once again with sanitizers and temperature guns to check fever seen at many gates at schools in larger cities, there is greater controversy over universities. Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has ordered all to open immediately to avoid compromising the education of young people. He has said that online classes cannot equal personal interaction in class. Students have for some time been protesting the reopening of universities in cities across the country, mainly on the grounds that online learning has not prepared them to give upcoming exams, which they demand should be delayed. In some cases, students have also expressed concern about the spread of Covid-19, and noted that SOPs have not been followed in the past and will not be followed again.

There is controversy in the US too over whether or not schools, colleges and universities should be reopened. Many have decided to continue to offer online classes at the school level, while universities have mixed the education package that they offer the students some offering only online learning and others offering a few face-to-face classes. Again there is a dispute over fees. Parents are reluctant to pay high fees for online learning, which they say is of far lower standard and incurs no costs, such as the use of electricity or buildings. Pakistan too faces the same problem. The head of the NCOC, Asad Umar, has urged universities and all schools to resume learning for students. Whether they all do so, and how successful learning is in the current situation, is something we will have to monitor carefully.