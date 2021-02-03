UNSC meets on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council began an emergency meeting on Myanmar Tuesday during which it was due to discuss a draft text calling for a return to civilian power following the country’s military coup.

The behind-closed-doors discussions, held by videoconference, started at 10:00 am in New York (1500 GMT) and was expected to last two hours. The text, drafted by Britain and seen by AFP, calls for Myanmar’s military to “immediately release those unlawfully detained.” It would also call for the one-year state of emergency to be repealed and “for all sides to adhere to democratic norms.” The draft does not mention sanctions. To be adopted, it requires the support of China, Myanmar’s main supporter at the UN and a veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council. Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, the United Nations’ envoy to Myanmar, was to brief the 15-member council on the latest developments at Tuesday’s meeting.