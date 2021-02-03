Road accident leaves 14 dead in Balochistan

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Fourteen people were killed and nine others were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in Balochistan province on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The bus was on its way to Karachi when it met the accident on the main highway near the Uthal area of Balochistan due to poor visibility caused by an early morning fog, rescue officials said. The ill-fated bus began its journey from Panjgur, according to Levies personnel.

The deceased include five women, two children and seven men, the rescue officials said. Several of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The accident disrupted road traffic before rescue and police teams removed the wreckage of the bus from the road to restore the traffic.