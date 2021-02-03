11 Hindus murder in India

Top court puts AGP, Foreign Office on notice

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), the Foreign Office and other respondents on a petition regarding the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar regarding India’s violations of human rights and international laws.

During the course of the proceedings, Advocate Syed Qalib-i-Hassan blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists for the incident. Justice Bandial asked who was Shri Mati Makhni, to which Dr Kumar replied that Shri Makhni’s family had been killed in India. He said they also protested outside the Pakistani Foreign Office and the Indian High Commission.

He said the government raised the issue through the High Commission but the Indian government did not cooperate. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.