Four die as Kashmala’s protocol vehicle hits car in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least four people have been killed in Islamabad after their car was hit late Monday by a speeding SUV, which police say was a part of the protocol for Federal Ombudswoman for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq, Geo News reported.

The police said the former MNA’s protocol vehicles sped through a red traffic light and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others on the main Srinagar Highway. Tariq’s husband and son were also in one of the vehicles.

The police have named Tariq’s son in the criminal complaint, and on Tuesday, took the driver into custody after he turned himself in. The SUV in question was also impounded. One of the vehicles had a government number plate, the police said. A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law. The police took Tariq’s husband, Waqas Khan to a local station, while her son and others in the convoy were alleged by the police to have fled the scene. Kashmala Tariq disputed the reports of her son fleeing the scene.

Geo News quoted Kashmala Tariq as saying her husband and son voluntary went to the police station, and did not flee the scene. According to Tariq, it was her son who called the ambulance. She also said her husband and son were in a vehicle behind the SUV that smashed into the car. She decried that the entire blame was being forced onto her son. She said the driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in a “horrific accident”. She was also quoted as saying her heart ached for the young men who died in the accident.—News Desk