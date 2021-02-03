British envoy, Pak interior minister discuss extradition treaty

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest with particular reference to extradition treaty.

The meeting reviewed the progress on extradition treaty between the two countries for bringing back convicted persons and those wanted in heinous crimes. Both the sides agreed to complete all formalities in this regard at the earliest.

The interior minister said Pakistan had strong ties with the UK and the image of Pakistan improved in the world due to positive security advice by the UK. He said it was very unfortunate that those looting the national kitty of poor states managed to escape in other countries and there was need to take steps against such persons whether fleeing in any of the countries.

The British high commissioner expressed satisfaction over internal security in Pakistan as well as the prevention measures taken to combat Covid-19. He also stressed the need for promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.