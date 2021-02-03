Maryam believes resignations should be handed in

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the PML-N and other parties believe tendering resignations is the way to go and all parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are agreed on a long march to Islamabad.

“Resignations should be and must be handed in,” she told reporters from her vehicle on Tuesday. Maryam said the PML-N and other parties believe in tendering resignations from the assemblies. “The final decision will be taken in a PDM meeting on February 4 (tomorrow),” she said.

She said if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister and an “in house change, we will consider it”.

She was referring to Bilawal’s suggestion to bring a motion of no confidence against the Premier in Parliament, which he said “even a meeting over tea regarding this would be more effective than 10 rallies”.

The PML-N has since said if Bilawal can muster up the required numbers, he should share them, as the opposition failed to unseat the Senate chairman even with a majority.

Maryam said all the PDM component parties are agreed over a “long march”. “The long march and the duration of the sit-in will be decided together.”

She said inflation was increasing by the day and people “are crying over it”. “The people are not included in the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His priorities are only targeting the opposition. Those who are elected by the people are answerable to the people. An incompetent person has been brought to power.”

“We are not criticising [the government] for the sake of criticism. We will speak against anyone who violates the Constitution. I don’t think government will complete its five-year tenure by subjecting the people to inflation,” she remarked.