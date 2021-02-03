Imran kicks off vaccination drive in the country

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said the Covid-19 vaccination drive in all provincial capitals will start from today (Wednesday), a day after the country received the first batch of Sinopharm jabs from China.

In a tweet, the minister who is also the chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the government’s task force steering the response against Covid-19, said the coronavirus vaccination drive in Islamabad was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Umar said frontline healthcare workers will receive the vaccine on priority.

On Monday, Pakistan received first batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan received a consignment of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine which was flown in a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed here.

The development came as Pakistan saw 1,220 coronavirus cases, its lowest daily infections in three months. Active cases remained above 33,000, while the number of total cases was 547,648. The country’s deaths in a 24-hour-period were 63, taking the death toll to 11,746.

At least 2,508 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 295 of whom were on ventilators.

During the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop its spread. After witnessing the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to health workers here, the Prime Minister said in the first phase, health workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, as well as those vulnerable due to age, would be vaccinated.

He appreciated China for providing 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan. Which, he assured, would be judiciously distributed across all the provinces.

The Prime Minister urged the health workers to get themselves vaccinated as per international practice. Khan said though the coronavirus in Pakistan was subsiding with the grace of Allah Almighty, the people, however, should continue to take precautionary measures and follow the SOPs, including the use of face masks.

He said contrary to various countries, the economy in Pakistan, except the services sector, was open and moving ahead. “We have already opened schools and will be opening the hostels as well. Coronavirus cases are on the decline. But we have to continue to follow the SOPs,” he maintained.—APP/News Deskwitnessing the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to health workers here, the Prime Minister said in the first phase, health workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, as well as those vulnerable due to age, would be vaccinated.

He appreciated China for providing 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan. Which, he assured, would be judiciously distributed across all the provinces.

The Prime Minister urged the health workers to get themselves vaccinated as per international practice. Khan said though the coronavirus in Pakistan was subsiding with the grace of Allah Almighty, the people, however, should continue to take precautionary measures and follow the SOPs, including the use of face masks.

He said contrary to various countries, the economy in Pakistan, except the services sector, was open and moving ahead. “We have already opened schools and will be opening the hostels as well. Coronavirus cases are on the decline. But we have to continue to follow the SOPs,” he maintained.